Spain sets ambitious goals to strengthen EU-Türkiye relations during its EU presidency

Spain made a commitment to "promote EU-Türkiye relations with a positive agenda" as part of its presidency program, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the EU Presidency Program released by the Spanish Foreign Ministry, the country aims "to foster mutually beneficial collaborations, including the resumption of EU and Türkiye High-Level Dialogue meetings, with a constructive approach towards Türkiye."

The program also highlights Spain's dedication to ensuring security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean throughout its EU presidency.

"These include facilitating the reindustrialization of the EU through strategic planning and self-sufficiency, expediting the transition towards ecological and environmental sustainability, advancing social and economic justice, and reinforcing political unity to uphold a national order based on peace, stability, and development," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced, unveiling the program, titled A Closer Europe, in Madrid on June 29.

During its six-month EU presidency, Spain intends to host 22 high-level informal meetings.

Spain took over the presidency of the EU from Sweden on Saturday.



