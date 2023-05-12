U.S. LAWMAKERS URGE WASHINGTONS ALLIES TO LABEL IRANS IRGC AS TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. lawmakers urge Washington's allies to label Iran's IRGC as terrorist organization

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2010. (REUTERS File Photo)

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers sent letters to the heads of the UK, Australia, India and Canada on Thursday calling on them to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

A total of 22 Republican and Democratic lawmakers signed the letters.

"Every day the IRGC is allowed to act without consequence is another day that this regime continues its campaign of terrorism in Iran and throughout the world," said Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

"The United States has taken bold action to raise the costs of the Iranian regime's violent extremism. Now the United States Congress is calling on the United Kingdom, Australia, India, and Canada to join our fight in combatting this organization's cruelty.''

Democratic Congressman Brad Schneider joined Tenney to lead the bipartisan effort calling on America's allies to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

The U.S. designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization in 2019.

Recently, Tenney has also introduced a resolution calling for the European Union to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.