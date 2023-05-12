News World Erdoğan calls for a new era in relations between Ankara and Athens

Erdoğan calls for a new era in relations between Ankara and Athens

"We can put aside hostilities and antagonisms. This is too much for both countries," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Kathimerini newspaper on Friday. "I hope that the elections in Greece and Türkiye will be the beginning of a new era," Erdoğan added.

