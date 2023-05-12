Turkish foreign minister asks opposition presidential nominee for evidence on Russian interference

The Turkish foreign minister on Friday called on opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to produce evidence to back his allegations that Russia was interfering in Türkiye's elections.

"Kılıçdaroğlu must first say 'no one should interfere' (in elections). If there is any information or a document, he needs to say it," Çavuşoğlu told Anadolu.

Çavuşoğlu's remarks came a day after Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and candidate for the 6-party opposition Nation Alliance, on Thursday accused Russia of being behind video content allegedly discrediting candidates for the presidency in the upcoming May 14 elections.

"Dear Russian friends, you are behind the montages, conspiracies, deep fake content and tapes that were exposed in this country yesterday.

"If you want our friendship to continue after May 15, get your hands off the Turkish state. We are still in favor of cooperation and friendship," Kılıçdaroğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu said Russia rejected Kılıçdaroğlu's claims."When (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov came to Ankara, they asked a similar question. He (Lavrov) said that they had no such intentions at present or in the future. We also stated that we do not want anyone to interfere in the elections," he said.

The foreign minister said there are people from the West who are endorsing Kılıçdaroğlu and want President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to lose.

"Organizations such as German magazines, French magazine L'Express, British The Economist, and Wall Street Journal report against us and in favor of Kılıçdaroğlu every day. It would have been more consistent if Kılıçdaroğlu had said 'don't let them get involved'.

"But if a person is making such a claim, he has to put it forward with evidence and documents. They started perception operations, they realized that they would lose," Çavuşoğlu said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday rejected accusations, saying there can be no question of any interference of Russia in the Turkish elections, and "those who spread such rumors are liars."

Russia values ties with Türkiye because it takes "a very responsible, sovereign and thoughtful position," he added.

In Türkiye, the presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on May 14.

On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between Erdogan, Kılıçdaroğlu, and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race on Thursday.