Musk picks ad exec Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk on Friday said he has chosen top ad executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO of Twitter as he fights to reverse fortunes at the struggling platform he bought for $44 billion last year.

In a tweet, Musk said he would remain in charge of design and technology at Twitter, with Yaccarino focusing primarily on business operations and turning Twitter into an "everything app" called X.

San Francisco-based Twitter was renamed as X Corp, according to Musk and court filings revealing a merger of the technology companies.



The entrepreneur, prior to buying the platform for 44 billion US dollars (£35.7 billion) in October, revealed plans to turn it into "X, the everything app".



Musk said his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer, overseeing product, software and sysops.



In a later tweet, he said: "The commitment to open source transparency and accepting a wide range of viewpoints remains unchanged."