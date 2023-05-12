Turkish air defense system passes final test successfully

The Turkish air defense system, SIPER, hit a long-distance target in the final test on Friday before its official launch.

Ismail Demir, the head of Turkish Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), said that SIPER, the protector of Turkish skies, passed the test with a direct hit.

The SIPER project is led by Türkiye's defense giants Aselsan and Roketsan.

Besides SIPER, which is expected to rival Russia's S-400, Türkiye has also developed the Korkut, Sungur and Hisar air defense systems.

SIPER, which can engage manually or automatically on targets, is able to assume missions under harsh conditions.

It has multi-target and multi-radar fusion features and it can identify friend and foe.