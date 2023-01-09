PERU BARS BOLIVIAS EX-LEADER MORALES

Peru said Monday it had barred entry to Bolivian ex-leader Evo Morales, who stands accused of seeking to "interfere" in its affairs amid ongoing protests following the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo.

Nine Bolivians, including Morales, were barred until further notice from entering "through all immigration checkpoints," the interior ministry said in a statement.

"In recent months, foreign nationals of Bolivian nationality were identified as having entered the country for political activities," it added, citing a threat to "national security and the internal order of Peru."

Morales had expressed his support for the protests against President Dina Boluarte, especially in the Puno region which borders Bolivia and is the epicenter of the demonstrations.

"While right-wing oligarchic groups in Peru try to intimidate us with lies and unsustainable denunciations, the brutal repression of indigenous brothers demanding justice, democracy and recovery of their natural resources continues," Morales said on Twitter over the weekend.

"Peru has awakened," said the former president, who was last in Peru in November.

Boluarte was Castillo's deputy and took over his duties after his impeachment and arrest on December 7.

Last week, she urged Morales to stop seeking to "interfere" in Peruvian affairs.

Castillo was arrested after a failed bid to dissolve Congress to rule by decree. His ouster sparked nationwide protests that claimed 22 lives in clashes and injured more than 600.

After a fortnight-long break over the holiday period, the protests resumed last week, with hundreds demonstrating in six of the South American nation's 25 regions.

Puno is in the grips of a general strike, and a march is being planned from there to the capital, Lima.