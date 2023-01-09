US says Ukraine aid for 2023 is 'rock solid'

With the US government's new budget, financial aid for Ukraine remains "rock solid" for the year 2023, despite a change in majority in Congress, said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the sidelines of Biden's visit to Mexico.



He said the new budget earmarked $45 billion for Ukraine aid, although the government had only requested $37 billion. This is money that has already been approved, he stressed.



With this increase, the US government's ability to provide Ukraine with military as well as economic and humanitarian aid is firmly assured for almost the entire year, if not the entire year.



Biden signed the new budget law providing the billions in aid to Ukraine into law at the end of December. The new budget finances government operations until September 2023.



The decision came very shortly before the change of majority in Congress. Last week, the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives.



The new Republican Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, had earlier threatened his party could hinder or even block the approval of further Ukraine aid.