Scholz defends policy on weapons deliveries for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his policy on weapons deliveries to Ukraine during a campaign event in Berlin, denying that he has been too hesitant, a frequent accusation since the war broke out.



"Germany is way out in front in supporting Ukraine," Scholz said, listing not only financial and humanitarian aid, but also arms deliveries.



Scholz said he would continue to proceed responsibly in this regard and vowed to do what is "right in the matter and good for Ukraine and peace in Europe."



His comments came after he agreed last week with US President Joe Biden to deliver Western-designed armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine for the first time, tanks that Kiev has been demanding for months.



Lawmakers from the other two parties in Scholz's coalition are now demanding he also provide Ukraine with the more powerful Gepard 2 main battle tanks.



Scholz said after the US, Germany and Britain are Ukraine's most important arms suppliers, and promised to keep providing support as long as it is necessary. "We will - as in the past - always be at the forefront when it comes to the volume and also the quality of the deliveries we organize."



However he also reiterated that the war must not become a war between Russia and NATO and again said Berlin would only act in coordination with its partners.



"Germany will not go it alone, Germany will always stay together with its friends and allies and especially with our trans-Atlantic partner, the United States of America. Anything else would be irresponsible in such a dangerous situation," he said.

