Ukraine reports powerful Russian attacks on key town of Soledar

Ukrainian officials reported ongoing and powerful attacks by Russian forces on the key eastern town of Soledar.



"After an unsuccessful attempt to capture Soledar in the Donetsk region, the enemy has regrouped, changed tactics and launched a new, fierce attack," Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.



She said mainly members of the Russian mercenary group Wagner were involved in the attacks.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had also said the situation was difficult in Soledar and nearby Bakhmut but that his army still controls both towns.



Soledar and Bakhmut are part of the Ukrainian defence line in front of the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk urban area. From the Russian point of view, seizing this area would be a significant step towards overpowering the whole Donbass region, which is one of the Kremlin's stated aims in the war.

