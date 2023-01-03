COLOMBIAS ELN GUERRILLAS DENY CEASEFIRE WITH GOVERNMENT

Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels on Tuesday denied the president's assertion that they signed a ceasefire agreement with the government.

President Gustavo Petro had announced at the weekend a six-month ceasefire with the five largest armed groups in the country, including the ELN, which has held peace talks with the government,

"The ELN Dialogue Delegation has not discussed any bilateral ceasefire with the Gustavo Petro government, therefore no such agreement exists," the guerrillas said in a statement.