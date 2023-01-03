Macron wants 'Made in Europe' strategy against US policies

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he aspires to a "Made in Europe" economic strategy to counter American policies.

During a joint news conference ahead of his meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Paris, Macron said his discussion will focus on Europe's economic situation.

"My opinion, as you know, is that we need a strategy 'Made in Europe' to give our own response to the change in the world as well as the voluntarist US policy -- which is totally legitimate," he said.

He urged the need to protect the "fabric" of the European industrial network -- create jobs, increase competitiveness and clean energy production.



