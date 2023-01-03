Putin signs decree to pay families of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed Tuesday a decree to pay 5 million rubles ($68,800) in aid to the families of Russian soldiers who were killed in the war in Ukraine.

The decree, which includes additional social guarantees for Russian soldiers, security forces and their families, was published on the Russian Legal Information Agency's website.

Meanwhile, 3 million rubles ($41,300) will be paid to the soldiers who were injured or went through a trauma during the war.