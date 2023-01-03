 Contact Us

Brazil says final farewell to 'King' Pele

Santos FC said some 250,000 people had attended his 24-hour wake in the Vila Belmiro stadium, where mourners continued arriving straight through the night.

Published 03.01.2023 20:48
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva led the tributes Tuesday as Brazil said its final farewell to late football legend Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time.
