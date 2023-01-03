Erdoğan to talk to Russian, Ukrainian counterparts over phone on Wednesday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to talk with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts over the phone on Wednesday, presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın said on Tuesday.

Erdoğan had repeatedly said that he will be continuing talks with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, especially on reaching a solution for the ongoing war between the two countries.

Speaking in a televised interview, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said Türkiye is continuing its "intense diplomacy with both sides" amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"Indeed, our relevant ministers, foreign and defense ministers, and other colleagues are keeping talks with their counterparts from both sides," Kalın added.

He also said Türkiye has been the only country to bring Russia and Ukraine to negotiation table "meaningfully."

"Türkiye is the only country that could make this happen at this capacity."

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Russia and Ukraine, has repeatedly called on Moscow and Kyiv to end the war through negotiations.

Evaluating the last year as it is just left behind, Kalin said 2022 was a year of "normalization" for Türkiye.

It was also a "very comprehensive foreign policy year" for Türkiye, he added.