Malaysia seizes huge stockpile of wildlife parts in 'largest' haul of its kind

Malaysian authorities have seized a huge cache of protected wildlife parts, including hundreds of python and bear gall bladders, in what they said is the country's largest haul of its kind, media reports said Sunday.

The stockpile worth RM36.8 million ($9.13) was seized during a raid by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) in Johor Bahru late Saturday, according to local the Malay Mail newspaper.

Perhilitan Director General Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said the stockpile is believed to have been destined for the black market.

The confiscated items included 602 python gall bladders, 420 bear gall bladders, and dozens of compressed pieces suspected to be parts of tigers and primates.

Authorities also recovered 191 python body parts and mobile phones believed to have been used for illegal transactions.

A Vietnamese man was arrested at the scene and is being investigated.

Abdul Kadir added that the agency is working with other enforcement bodies to track down a wider network believed to be operating internationally.



