Iran parliament speaker warns Trump against escalation, calls for respecting Iranian rights

Iran's parliament speaker warned US President Donald Trump Sunday against further escalation, saying Washington's actions risk dragging the US into a "living hell."

"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's commands," Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on US social media company X.

"You won't gain anything through war crimes," the speaker said. "The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game."

Trump threatened early Sunday to bomb power plants and bridges in Iran by Tuesday if Tehran does not open the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Tuesday will be ‌Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" Trump said.

The US president later posted on social media: "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time" without elaboration.

The post came after he told the Axios news outlet that a deal with Tehran could be reached by Tuesday.

The US and Israel have conducted strikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.