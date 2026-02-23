Sudan’s Kordofan University reports heavy damage after RSF drone strike

Sudan's Kordofan University said Monday that its campus in El-Obeid city sustained heavy damage after drones it said belonged to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck the facility.



In a statement, the university's media office said the attack targeted buildings within the central campus complex in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, causing "extensive damage" to infrastructure.



No immediate information was provided on casualties.



The Emergency Lawyers Association, a local rights group, condemned the strike and held the RSF responsible, describing it as part of an escalating pattern of attacks on civilian sites.



Targeting educational institutions constitutes "a violation of international humanitarian law," the group said, stressing that assaults on universities undermine the right to education and threaten students' futures.



There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the report.



Sudan has been locked in a bloody conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, killing tens of thousands, displacing about 13 million people, and creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to UN reports.