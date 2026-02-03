UNICEF alarmed by reported child abductions in northern Mozambique

UNICEF on Tuesday expressed concern over recent reports of child abductions in Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique.

In a statement on US social media company X, the UN agency urged the immediate release of all abducted children to ensure their safe return to families and communities.

It said child abductions by non-state armed groups represent grave violations of children's rights and international law.

UNICEF said it is working with the Mozambican government and partners to prevent abductions, support affected families, and strengthen protection services, while urging all parties to prioritize children's safety and rights.

