Ex-daycare worker in France gets 30 years for killing 11-month old

A French appeals court has increased the prison sentence for former daycare worker Myriam Jaouen to 30 years, overturning a previous verdict by finding she had the "intent to kill" when she poisoned an infant in her care.

A former daycare worker has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in France for killing an 11-month-old baby by forcing an acidic cleaning agent into the child's mouth, French media reported on Friday.



The jury in the Ain department in eastern central France agreed that the woman, 29, deliberately administered a large amount of the drain cleaner Destop into the girl's mouth in Lyon in June 2022, thereby killing her.



The woman admitted to having poured the cleaning agent into the child's mouth, but denied any intention to kill her. She merely wanted to stop the baby from crying, BFMTV and other media reported.



The prosecution said the child died after several hours of extreme suffering.



In the first instance, the defendant was sentenced to 25 years in prison, as intent to kill was not assumed at the time. At the request of the victim's parents, the public prosecutor's office lodged an appeal.



The new sentence also stipulates a minimum term of 15 years. This means that the convicted woman will not be eligible to apply for early release or parole until at least 15 years have passed.



Psychiatric experts certified that the woman was mentally immature, but ruled out diminished responsibility.











