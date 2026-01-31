African Union condemns Niger attacks, pledges continued support

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, condemned the recent attacks in Niger, including an assault on Niamey's Hamani Diori International Airport, and reaffirmed the bloc's solidarity with the country.

Youssouf said he learned "with deep concern" of the attack by armed individuals at the airport during the night of Jan. 28 - 29, and expressed "profound sadness" about a separate deadly attack on Jan. 18 in the village of Bosiye in western Niger, which killed around 30 civilians.

"These heinous acts form part of the campaign of terror conducted by violent extremist groups deliberately targeting civilian populations and public infrastructure," he said. He commended the "swift and effective response of the Nigerien security forces," which he said helped contain the airport attack.

The African Union chief expressed the organization's solidarity with the people of Niger and extended condolences to the families of the victims and to the Nigerien government.

Youssouf acknowledged efforts by Nigerien authorities to combat terrorism and violent extremism, citing operations by the armed forces.

He noted "the significant results achieved during the recent large-scale operation in the Tillabéri region," which he said led to the neutralization of several armed elements, the disruption of terror groups and the recovery of property looted from populations.

He reaffirmed that terrorism and violent extremism pose a serious threat to peace, stability and territorial integrity in affected states and said the African Union Commission was ready to continue supporting Niger's efforts.