Death toll from market attack in Nigeria rises to 50

The death toll from an armed attack on a market in Nigeria's Niger state has risen to 50, local reports said Sunday.

Members of an armed gang stormed the Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village on Saturday, opening fire indiscriminately on residents, abducting many people and looting food supplies.

A mass funeral was held for the victims while the wounded were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

President Bola Tinubu condemned the attack and ordered security forces to apprehend the perpetrators.

"They are testing the resolve of our nation and must face the full consequences of their criminal actions," he said.

Tinubu also instructed authorities to immediately rescue all individuals abducted during the assault.

Niger state has witnessed repeated terrorist attacks in recent weeks, particularly in rural communities vulnerable to armed groups operating from forested areas.

On Nov. 21 last year, armed gunmen abducted 315 individuals -- including 303 students and 12 teachers -- from St. Mary's Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area.

While around 50 pupils escaped within the first day and were reunited with their families, the federal government later secured the release of 100 others.

On Dec. 21, Information Minister Mohammed Idris announced that all remaining abducted pupils had been freed.





