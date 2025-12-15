Floods kill 7 in western Morocco after torrential storms

Flash floods caused by torrential thunderstorms killed seven people in the western Moroccan city of Safi, authorities said on Sunday.

Morocco's state news agency, citing local officials, reported that exceptionally heavy rainfall over a short period—about an hour—unleashed powerful floodwaters that inundated homes and businesses across parts of the city. The flooding followed intense thunderstorm activity.

Officials said 20 others were injured and are receiving medical treatment at the government-run Mohammed V Hospital in Safi.