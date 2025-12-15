US, Ukraine discuss peace, economic agendas in 5-hour meeting in Berlin

US and Ukrainian delegations held talks in Berlin on Sunday, discussing a 20-point peace plan and economic agendas, according to a readout of the meeting.

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and delegations from both countries lasted over five hours, said the readout shared by Witkoff on the US social media company X.

Representatives held "in-depth" discussions regarding the peace plan, economic agendas "and more," it said.

"A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning," the statement added.

Germany hosted the consultations ahead of a broader summit Monday evening bringing together Zelensky, European leaders and representatives from the EU and NATO. It remains unclear whether US officials will participate in that meeting.

Zelensky arrived in Berlin on Sunday for intensive discussions on a potential ceasefire and peace framework with Russia.

Before the meeting, the Ukrainian president said Kyiv is now pursuing bilateral security guarantees with Washington, as well as guarantees from European and other countries, including Canada and Japan.

The meeting was the latest in a series of meetings focused on a peace framework to end Russia-Ukraine war, with earlier talks conducted in Switzerland and US.

In November, officials met in Geneva and drafted a "refined peace framework," updating an earlier 28‑point US plan.

Witkoff and Kushner then met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Dec. 2 to discuss the draft framework.

Later, delegations held follow‑up talks in Florida which both sides hailed as constructive.





















