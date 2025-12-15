Syrian president offers condolences to Trump, vows to preserve stability after ISIS attack

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa offered condolences to US President Donald Trump on Sunday following an ISIS (Daesh) terror attack that killed three Americans in the Homs countryside, vowing to preserve security and stability in Syria and the region.

A presidency statement said Sharaa sent a telegram expressing sympathy to Trump over the deaths of three Americans, who were killed Saturday near the ancient city of Palmyra.

The president condemned the attack and expressed Syria's solidarity with the families of the deceased.

Sharaa reaffirmed Syria's commitment to maintaining security and public safety and promoting stability in Syria and the wider region, according to the statement.

Following the attack, Syrian security forces launched an operation against ISIS terrorist cells on Sunday in the Homs countryside, arresting five suspects.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday that two US troops and a civilian were killed, and three other service members were injured in an ambush by an ISIS gunman in the Palmyra desert area.

US forces operate in Syria as part of an international coalition against ISIS, which was formed under US leadership in 2014. Syria joined the coalition on Nov. 12, 2025.

The coalition has carried out military operations against ISIS in Syria and Iraq since its formation, involving several countries, though Damascus was not previously a party to it.

Since the overthrow of the former regime of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Syria's new administration has been seeking to restore security and stabilize conditions across the country.