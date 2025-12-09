Nigeria’s president confirms release of 100 kidnapped students

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Monday confirmed the release of 100 students kidnapped in the country's north-central region, calling for the swift rescue of those still being held hostage.

Tinubu was briefed on the safe return of the students from St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri in the Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, according to a statement by his special adviser for information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

On Nov. 21, terrorists stormed St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School, kidnapping many students and staff, with the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora reporting that at least 303 students were missing.

Tinubu, celebrating with Niger State Governor Umar Bago and praising security agencies for securing the return of the students, urged them to act swiftly to free the remaining students and their teachers still held hostage.

"We must account for all the victims," he said.

Tinubu assured parents that federal and Niger State authorities are working to reunite all abducted students and said security agencies must work with governors to prevent future kidnappings.

"Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma," he added.

The kidnappings came as US President Donald Trump threatened Nigeria with possible military action for the alleged killing of Christians. Abuja, however, has pushed back on these claims, describing them as a misrepresentation of reality.