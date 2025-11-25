US pledges to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria: Official

The US has pledged to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria, including providing enhanced intelligence support, expedited processing of defense equipment requests and possible transfers of excess defense articles.

According to a statement issued Monday by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, the support aims to bolster Nigeria's efforts against terrorists and violent extremist groups.

This follows discussions and engagements held last week between a high-level Nigerian delegation and US officials in Washington, DC. During the engagements, the delegation refuted allegations of genocide in Nigeria, emphasizing that violent attacks affect families and communities across religious and ethnic lines.

The delegation, led by the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, met with senior officials across the US Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council and the Department of Defense.

Members of the delegation included Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi, Chief of Defense Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defense Intelligence Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiandeye, Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun and two representatives of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The delegation said US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed a willingness to provide humanitarian aid to affected populations and technical assistance to strengthen Nigeria's early warning systems.

"The discussions provided ample opportunity to correct misconceptions about Nigeria, forged a constructive, solution-driven partnership with the United States, reinforced mutual trust, and advanced a coordinated approach to protecting vulnerable communities, especially in the Middle Belt."

"The United States also expressed its willingness to extend complementary support, including humanitarian assistance to affected populations in the Middle Belt and technical support to strengthen early warning mechanisms," Onanuga said in his statement.

He added that the Nigerian delegation, in return, reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening civilian protection measures.

"The Federal Government restates its awareness of heightened sensitivities regarding religious freedom and security and urges citizens to remain assured that firm, urgent and coordinated steps are being taken to secure the nation," said Onanuga.

The development comes weeks after President Donald Trump threatened to send US forces into Nigeria with "guns-a-blazing" if Africa's most populous country did not stem what he described as the killing of Christians by terrorists. Trump also declared Nigeria a "Country of Particular Concern" over killings of Christians, describing the situation as a "mass slaughter."

But Nigerian authorities denied the claims of genocide against Christians, maintaining that Nigeria remains committed to religious freedom and tolerance.





