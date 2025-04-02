Guinea sets constitutional referendum for Sept. 21

Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya has scheduled a constitutional referendum for Sept. 21, marking a significant milestone in the country's political transition.

The announcement was made Tuesday on national television by Amara Camara, a spokesman and secretary-general of the presidency.

The referendum, long promised by the junta, aims to lay the groundwork for a return to constitutional order following the overthrow of President Alpha Conde in September 2021. The National Council of the Rally for Development (CNRD), led by Doumbouya, seized power and committed to holding elections before the end of 2025.

The vote is set to precede legislative and presidential elections, which are slated to occur later in the year in line with the transition timetable established by the military leadership.

The referendum marks a pivotal moment for Guinea as it moves toward concluding its transitional phase and restoring democratic governance.





