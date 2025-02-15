Truck crash in northwestern Nigeria claims 23 lives, leaves 48 injured

A truck accident in Kano, northwestern Nigeria resulted in the loss of 23 lives as well as 48 others injured, an official said Friday night.

The crash, which took place on Thursday night under the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange Flyover in Hotoro-Kano, involved a tractor-trailer that was reportedly overloaded with goods and passengers, said road safety spokesperson Umar Matazu,

Seventy-one people were involved in the accident, including 67 adults and four children.

"The injured were taken to Murtala Mohammed General Hospital for urgent medical treatment," said Matazu.

He added that an investigation found that the driver lost control due to speeding and veered off the road, with the truck somersaulting.

Matazu warned truck drivers against loading trucks with humans and animals, stressing the danger involved. The incident also serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to exercise caution while on the road, he said.









