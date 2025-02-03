Macron: Europe must assert itself in face of trade threats

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that Europe must be prepared to defend itself against potential trade challenges, stressing that the bloc must react decisively if targeted by economic measures.

"If we were attacked on commercial subjects, Europe, as a power that stands, will have to make itself respected and, therefore, react," Macron stated at the doorsteps of the informal EU summit on defense in Brussels.

He also called for a stronger and more united response to global trade pressures.

His remarks come amid growing concerns over trade tensions with the US following the return of President Donald Trump to office.

Macron underscored the need for Europe to strengthen its industrial and technological base, boost defense spending, and adopt a strategic economic approach to reduce reliance on external powers.

He also advocated for an "action plan" that includes increased public and private funding, reforms in the European Investment Bank's financing mechanisms and prioritizing European industries in procurement decisions.

Macron urged EU partners to match France's efforts to expand defense investments, arguing that Europe must act together in key sectors.

Concerns over possible trade wars

Trump's return to the presidency has reignited concerns over potential trade wars between the US and the EU.



The Trump administration is reportedly considering imposing tariffs ranging from 10% to 20% on all imports and up to 100% on automobiles, citing the need to protect American jobs and address "unfair trade" practices from Europe.



His decision on Feb. 1 to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods has now turned attention to what will happen in Europe.



While there is speculation that the EU could retaliate with its own tariff increases, the bloc's fragmented political structure is expected to complicate a unified response.