Death toll in Sudan cholera outbreak rises to 433

The number of people who lost their lives in a cholera outbreak in Sudan has reportedly increased to 433.

The total number of infections has risen to 13,922, said a statement by the Health Ministry of the country, where downpour and flooding since June have triggered the outbreak.

Sudanese authorities declared cholera an epidemic on Aug. 12.

As the country is also in the midst of a devastating civil war, the spread of epidemic diseases have made lives more difficult as its health system is not effectively functioning.