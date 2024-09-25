 Contact Us
News Africa

Death toll in Sudan cholera outbreak rises to 433

The cholera outbreak in Sudan has claimed 433 lives, with infections rising to 13,922, according to the Health Ministry. Declared an epidemic on August 12, the outbreak has worsened amidst ongoing civil war and flooding, severely straining the country's healthcare system.

Anadolu Agency AFRICA
Published September 25,2024
Subscribe
DEATH TOLL IN SUDAN CHOLERA OUTBREAK RISES TO 433

The number of people who lost their lives in a cholera outbreak in Sudan has reportedly increased to 433.

The total number of infections has risen to 13,922, said a statement by the Health Ministry of the country, where downpour and flooding since June have triggered the outbreak.

Sudanese authorities declared cholera an epidemic on Aug. 12.

As the country is also in the midst of a devastating civil war, the spread of epidemic diseases have made lives more difficult as its health system is not effectively functioning.