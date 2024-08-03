Türkiye condemns deadly terrorist attack in Somalia

Türkiye on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and condemnation following a terrorist attack in Mogadishu, the Somali capital, which took dozens of lives.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of many lives and injuries caused by the terrorist attack yesterday in Mogadishu," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry strongly condemned the "heinous" attack and extended condolences to the Somali people, emphasizing Türkiye's ongoing support for Somalia's fight against terrorism.

Somali police said the attack on Friday carried out by the al-Shabaab terrorist group killed 32 people and injured 63.