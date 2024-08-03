Al-Shabaab terror attack leaves dozens dead in Somali capital Mogadishu

Extremists have attacked a hotel and the popularin the Somali capital, resulting in the deaths of more than 30 people, including the five terrorists, and injuring dozens of others, a police spokesman said.

At least 32 people have been killed and scores wounded following a suicide bombing and gun attack at a popular beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said Saturday.

"More than 32 civilians died in this attack, and about 63 others were wounded, some of them critically," police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan told reporters, increasing the initial death toll from seven.

The radical terrorist groupclaimed responsibility for the attack."I was wounded in the arm by an artillery shell," said Shamso Abdi, who had spent the evening at the Lido Beach Hotel with friends. One of her friends had suffered head injuries and was in critical condition, she said. Panic broke out in the hotel, she told dpa. "Everyone ran for their lives."A suicide bomber blew himself up at the hotel entrance on Friday evening. The other attackers tried to storm the hotel and also fired on people on the beach, where many residents were walking or sitting.Horrifying images spread on social media: People fleeing the beach in panic, others lying bleeding and screaming in the sand, pictures and videos from eyewitnesses showed. Shots can be heard in the background. Rescue teams were unable to reach the injured as the shooting continued.In addition to gunfire, explosions could also be heard. A beach hotel was also the target of the attack.Lido Beach is a favourite weekend destination for Mogadishu residents. According to police reports, the shooting was preceded by an explosion from a suicide bomber.Hospitals appealed for blood donations.The radical terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on its radio station. The extremists control areas in parts of Somalia, but have been pushed back from the capital in recent years.In July, 11 people died in a terrorist attack on a restaurant during the final of the European Football Championship.