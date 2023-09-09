News Africa Morocco football star Hakimi calls for togetherness after fatal quake

"We are experiencing a difficult moment for our compatriots. It's time to help each other to save as many lives as possible," the 24-year-old Paris Saint-Germain right back wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

DPA AFRICA Published September 09,2023 Subscribe

Morocco football star Achraf Hakimi has called for solidarity and expressed his sympathy for the victims after the devastating earthquake in his home country.



The World Cup fourth-placed team's African Nations Cup qualifying match against Liberia scheduled for Saturday was postponed.



The death toll stands at 1,037 and is likely to rise.



"My condolences go out to all those who have lost someone they love," Hakimi added.



Other national team players offered support on Instagram.



Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui shared photographs and a video of the quake's aftermath and wrote: "Pray for Morocco."



Marseille's Amine Harit sent "thoughts and prayers to the families and regions most affected by this tragedy."



The midfielder added: "A difficult night and an even more difficult awakening. We are all very shocked. Let's be united and strong."



The country's football federation also offered its deepest condolences to those affected.









