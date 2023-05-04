Turkish deputy foreign minister in Ethiopia for talks

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar continued to hold talks with officials Wednesday during his four-day working visit to Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

Akçapar met with Ethiopia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga Moach to discuss opportunities to increase cooperation between their two countries and the situation in Sudan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

During his visit from May 1-4, Akçapar has been holding talks with Ethiopian and African Union officials.

On Tuesday, he met with African Union Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat.

"During the meeting, opportunities to develop African Union - Türkiye Strategic Partnership ties and developments in Sudan were discussed," the ministry said.

Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, received Akçapar to exchange views on Türkiye-Ethiopia relations and also the situation in Sudan.

Separately, Akçapar on Tuesday met with Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

"Türkiye-AU Strategic Partnership, Türkiye's contributions to peace and security in Africa, particularly latest developments in Sudan, were discussed," the ministry said on Twitter.