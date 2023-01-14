News Africa Thousands rally in Tunisia against president on uprising anniversary

Thousands rally in Tunisia against president on uprising anniversary

Thousands of Tunisians marched Saturday in the capital to protest against President Kais Saied, whom they accuse of seeking to install a new dictatorship amid a worsening economic crisis.

DPA AFRICA Published January 14,2023 Subscribe

Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in the Tunisian capital, accusing President Kais Saied of a power grab as they marked the anniversary of an uprising that toppled long-time dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali 12 years ago.



Saturday's protests in central Tunis come amid months of political turmoil and economic hardship in Tunisia, the birthplace of the 2010-11 Arab Spring revolts.



Supporters of the National Salvation Front, an opposition coalition, converged on the iconic Habib Bourguiba Avenue, calling for Saied's departure, witnesses said.



Some of them chanted, "the people want the regime's fall," a slogan reminiscent of a 2010 uprising that ended Ben Ali's rule.



Leader of the opposition Workers' Party Hamma Hammami also lashed out at Saied.



"We are here on the street to direct a message to Saied and tell him to leave. These people will bring you down as they brought down Ben Ali," Hammami said during the protests.



In 2021, Saied, an ex-law professor, unseated the government and suspended parts of a 2014 constitution that curtailed the president's powers in favour of parliament and the prime minister.



Last year, a controversial new constitution granting Saied wider powers was approved in a referendum.



Saied also dissolved parliament and called an early poll to elect a new legislature.



But the December vote was boycotted by the opposition and further marred by a very low turnout. Only 11% of the country's registered voters of nearly 9.2 million cast their ballots, according to the electoral commission.



Saied, who took office in 2019, has repeatedly defended his moves, saying they were in line with the constitution. He has promised to safeguard basic freedoms and civil rights.









