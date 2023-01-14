MORE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FOUND AT JOE BIDENS DELAWARE HOME - LAWYERS

 Contact Us
U.S. President Joe Biden's counsel said he found five additional pages with classified markings at the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday. "While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them," Biden's special counsel, Richard Sauber, said in a statement on Saturday.

Published January 14,2023
Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden's private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.

The latest disclosure is in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden's garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, from his time as vice president.

Sauber said in a statement Saturday that Biden's personal lawyers, who did not have security clearances, stopped their search after finding the first page on Wednesday evening. Sauber found the remaining material Thursday, as he was facilitating their retrieval by the Department of Justice. He said the department officials with him "immediately took possession of them."