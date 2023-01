Erdoğan: Bayraktar Kizilelma will be able to carry bomb like F-16 fighter jets

During a visit to the southwestern Mugla province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments that Türkiye aims to increase the range of its domestic missile from 565 kilometers to 1,000 kilometers. Erdoğan underlined the aerial combat vehicle Bayraktar Kizilelma "will carry the bomb carried by the F-16 after it starts mass production.

Agencies and A News / World Published 14.01.2023 22:54





