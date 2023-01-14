Zelensky appeals for more Western weapons after Russia attack

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russian attacks on civilian targets could be stopped only if Ukraine's Western partners supplied the necessary weapons.

"What is needed for this? Those weapons which are in the depots of our partners and which our soldiers are waiting for so much," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, after a series of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"The whole world knows what and how to stop those who sow death. I thank everyone who helps us in this!"

RUSSIAN MISSILE ATTACKS DISRUPT POWER IN KYIV, KHARKIV REGIONS

Zelensky said on Saturday that Russian missile attacks on Saturday struck energy targets, causing new disruptions in energy supplies, particularly in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

"Unfortunately, there were hits on energy infrastructure," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "In this connection, the most difficult situation is in the Kharkiv region and Kyiv region."







