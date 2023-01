Paris St Germain to explore alternatives for Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes "is not for sale" and "will not be sold" to Paris Saint-Germain, the city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Saturday's Parisien newspaper. The stadium in the leafy western reaches of the city close to the tennis courts of Roland Garros is owned by the municipality but PSG's Qatari owners have threatened to take the club away if it is not ceded to them.