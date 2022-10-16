Uganda imposes lockdowns, curfew to contain spread of Ebola

Uganda imposed restrictions late Saturday on the movement of people in or out of Ebola-affected districts to contain the spread of the highly contagious hemorrhagic fever.

"Movements into and out of Mubende and Kasanda districts are prohibited," President Yoweri Museveni announced in a televised address.

Museveni said there will be a curfew in the districts from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time.

Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola last month after it was detected in the central district of Mubende.

Museveni said 19 people have died and 58 cases have been confirmed.

The Ugandan leader further said all burials in the two districts, whether or not caused by Ebola, shall be conducted by health response teams and tests will be conducted.

He also said all places of worship and entertainment will remain closed.

The landlocked East African nation has experienced several Ebola outbreaks, including one two decades ago that claimed hundreds of lives.



