A retired army colonel has been arrested over the deaths of some 400 Indigenous Guatemalans in 1982 during the country's long civil war, human rights groups said Saturday.

The war from 1960 to 1996 pitted US-backed right-wing governments against leftist rebels, with a toll of some 200,000 people dead or missing, according to United Nations figures.

Retired colonel Otto Noack was arrested Friday on an international warrant, the Association for Justice and Reconciliation and the Human Rights Office of the Archdiocese of Guatemala said in a statement.

Now 73, Noack continued to serve as a government employee after the war ended and until as recently as 2024.

The rights group statement said he is accused in the death or disappearance of Maya Ixil Indigenous people in the town of San Juan Cotzal in 1982 as the war raged.

Noack oversaw military units that arrested men and women, took them to a military barracks, interrogated them under torture and killed them, then buried them in mass graves, the statement said.

During the war the army often accused Indigenous Guatemalans of backing rebel fighters.

In 2013 a court found former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt guilty of genocide in the death of Maya Ixil people in 1982 and 1983.

The conviction was later overruled and Rios Montt died in 2018 at the age of 91 while awaiting a second trial.







