The Liberal-National Coalition is poised to win Australia's Victoria state election, likely ending 12 years of Labor rule.

With over 17% of votes counted, the coalition was projected to win more than 35 seats, according to state outlet the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

A total of 1,037 candidates are contesting 88 lower house and 40 upper house seats in what the Victorian Electoral Commission described as the state's "biggest and most complex state election yet."

At least 45 seats are required for a majority in the lower house. The party or coalition that secures majority support in the lower house forms the Victorian government.

The upper house is responsible for reviewing legislation passed by the lower house.

Polling places opened at 8 am (2100GMT Friday) and closed at 6 pm local time (0700GMT Saturday) in Victoria, Australia's second-largest state by population with some 7.2 million people and some 4.7 million voters.

Labor's Premier Ben Carroll, who lost his seat, conceded the election. He called Liberal leader Jess Wilson to congratulate her, he told a news conference.

"She's achieved a great thing as Victoria's youngest and first elected female premier, and I'll always love our great state, no matter who runs it," he said.

Jess Wilson is set to become the state's 51st premier.

In the election, the far-right One Nation party could also expand its representation beyond its current single upper-house seat, potentially increasing its influence in the state parliament.

The coalition reportedly plans to repeal Australia's first formal treaty with First Nations people, introduce tougher bail laws and sentencing measures for minors, and impose tighter restrictions on protests.

The coalition has also pledged to expand gas exploration, scrap a major renewable energy transmission project, and reverse the ban on gas connections in new homes.





