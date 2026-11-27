The El Nino climate phenomenon and ongoing conflicts are expected to worsen acute food insecurity in 16 hotspots worldwide over the next six months, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) warned Friday.

The agencies identified 16 hotspots where hunger is projected to deteriorate significantly between December 2026 and May 2027, up from 13 in their June assessment.

Southern Africa, the Central American Dry Corridor and northeastern Uganda are among the newly added areas, while Chad was included due to the spillover effects of the conflict in neighboring Sudan.

Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, parts of Nigeria and Yemen remain the five areas of highest concern, with conflict and armed violence identified as major drivers of food insecurity in 12 of the 16 hotspots.

The agencies warned of a risk of famine in 13 areas of Sudan's North Darfur and South Kordofan regions through January 2027.

In Southern Africa, drought and hotter conditions linked to El Nino threaten agricultural production.

Up to 3 million people in Zimbabwe, 2.6 million in Malawi and 1.8 million in Mozambique are projected to face high levels of acute food insecurity in the coming months.

Humanitarian funding for food security and nutrition in the five hotspots of highest concern fell 62% between 2022 and 2025, from $5.1 billion to $2 billion, the agencies said.

FAO and WFP called for urgent humanitarian assistance and safe access to affected populations, saying their joint anticipatory action plan aims to protect 9 million people in 22 countries from the potential effects of El Nino.



