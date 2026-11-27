Dutch authorities seized 26 critically endangered Vallarta mud turtles from a passenger's luggage at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) said on Friday.

Customs officers found the turtles on Nov. 21 in the checked luggage of a man traveling from Mexico to Hong Kong via Schiphol.

Dutch military police arrested the man, who remains in custody as the authorities investigate under the direction of prosecutors.

Most of the turtles were found in a box with a toy car, while others were inside a sock. The animals had been wrapped in duct tape to keep them from moving.

All 26 survived and were taken to a specialized sanctuary for care.

The NVWA said it suspects the turtles were taken from the wild in western Mexico, where an estimated 300 remain. The seizure represents nearly 10% of the estimated wild population.

First scientifically described in 2018, the small freshwater turtle is found in only a limited area of western Mexico. Habitat loss and illegal trade threaten its survival, the authority said.



