Russia and Ukraine exchanged overnight strikes Friday, killing one person in Ukraine and injuring a total of nine people on both sides, officials said.

In Ukraine, one person was killed and six others were injured as Russian forces struck nine regions, targeting railways, energy infrastructure, businesses, and residential buildings, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces hit railway stations in Kryvyi Rih and Kamianske, as well as two coal mines, damaging diesel locomotives, he wrote on US social media platform X.

Electrical substations, including those supplying power to the railway network, were attacked in the Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions, while in the Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and Mykolaiv regions, Russian strikes hit businesses, including production and warehouse facilities.

In Izium, in the Kharkiv region, a drone strike set an apartment building on fire. In the Odesa region, a private house was damaged, while a dormitory and a residential building were hit in the Sumy region, he added.

Separately, Ukraine's Air Force said on Telegram air defenses shot down or suppressed 110 of 155 Russian drones launched overnight, including 51 jet-powered Shahed drones.

In Russia, three people were injured in a drone attack on the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region, the regional operational headquarters said on Telegram.

Falling drone debris shattered windows in an apartment building and sparked fires in two private houses. Emergency and special services were working at the sites, it said.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Telegram that air defenses intercepted and destroyed 318 fixed-wing Ukrainian drones overnight.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.





