Congo's Ebola cases exceed 12,000 as responders struggle to contain outbreak

The number ⁠of confirmed Ebola ⁠cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo now exceeds 12,000, government data showed on Thursday, as responders continue to struggle ⁠to bring the second-largest outbreak on record under control.

* Confirmed infections total 12,021, and 5,904 people have died, the data showed

* The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus, was declared in mid-May in Ituri province in northeastern Congo and has since spread to ⁠8 ⁠of Congo's 26 provinces.

* There are no approved treatments or vaccines for this species

* Delayed detection, conflict and strained health services have led to a more rapid spread than in previous outbreaks

* The current epidemic is the second-largest and deadliest on record ⁠behind only the 2014-2016 West African outbreak, which infected more than 28,600 people and killed more than 11,000

* It is not yet under control, as only 15% of new cases come from contacts known to health ⁠authorities, ‌according ‌to data presented by Africa CDC ⁠earlier this month. That ‌means many chains of transmission continue to be missed

* A Reuters analysis ⁠of satellite imagery found ⁠the official death toll may be largely underestimated ⁠in two of Congo's hardest-hit areas









