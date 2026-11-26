The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo now exceeds 12,000, government data showed on Thursday, as responders continue to struggle to bring the second-largest outbreak on record under control.
* Confirmed infections total 12,021, and 5,904 people have died, the data showed
* The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus, was declared in mid-May in Ituri province in northeastern Congo and has since spread to 8 of Congo's 26 provinces.
* There are no approved treatments or vaccines for this species
* Delayed detection, conflict and strained health services have led to a more rapid spread than in previous outbreaks
* The current epidemic is the second-largest and deadliest on record behind only the 2014-2016 West African outbreak, which infected more than 28,600 people and killed more than 11,000
* It is not yet under control, as only 15% of new cases come from contacts known to health authorities, according to data presented by Africa CDC earlier this month. That means many chains of transmission continue to be missed
* A Reuters analysis of satellite imagery found the official death toll may be largely underestimated in two of Congo's hardest-hit areas