Poland on Tuesday handed a "strongly worded" diplomatic note of protest to Russia's ambassador over the alleged violation of Polish airspace by three Russian cruise missiles on Nov. 20, the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewior told a press briefing following the ambassador's summoning that the note conveyed Warsaw's "firm opposition" to such actions.

"Such actions pose a danger to our airspace, to our citizens, but also to our NATO allies," Wewior said.

He pointed to intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in recent days, noting that they were taking place close to the Polish border and that these concerns were also raised in the diplomatic note.

"We continue to condemn this; we condemn this aggressive Russian policy," he said.

Wewior said further security measures would be introduced in the near future, following Monday's meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels.

He pledged that Poland would work with its NATO allies to strengthen its defense capabilities and bolster support for Ukraine, thanking allies and partners for their solidarity and swift decisions.

The spokesperson also warned of a major disinformation campaign aimed at drawing Poland into an escalation, urging internet users to exercise caution.

"Our task is to ensure security, not to escalate the situation," he said.



