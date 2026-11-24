Iraqi security forces seized two drone launch platforms hidden in farmland in the southern Maysan province on Tuesday, the country's Security Media Cell said.

In a statement, the cell, which operates under the prime minister's office, said the equipment was discovered in agricultural land in the Ali al-Gharbi district, north of Maysan, following intelligence about the presence of concealed drone launch sites.

The operation uncovered two drone launch platforms along with scattered remnants and components of a drone engine, the statement said.

The seized equipment was secured, and the necessary legal and technical procedures were initiated, it added.

The statement did not identify those responsible for the equipment or specify whether the platforms had previously been used to launch drones.

The discovery comes amid heightened scrutiny of drone launch sites in Maysan following attacks on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline in September.

Iraqi authorities said the drones used in those attacks were launched from the province, prompting a security investigation, the dismissal of senior local security officials.





