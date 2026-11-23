Ankara and Moscow will focus on exploring new partnerships in trade, energy, construction and tourism at the upcoming 20th session of the Türkiye-Russia Joint Economic Commission (JEC) in Istanbul on Friday.

The commission meeting will also coincide with a joint business forum bringing together Turkish and Russian firms to focus on boosting trade, mutual investment, industrial cooperation and bilateral projects across energy, tourism, trade and agriculture.

The JEC meeting will be co-chaired by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Regional developments, such as the war in Ukraine, weighed on bilateral trade between Türkiye and Russia, with total trade dropping 6.5% year-on-year to $49.2 billion in 2025, down from $52.6 billion in 2024.

Turkish exports to Russia exceeded $6.7 billion in 2025, led by boilers, machinery, mechanical appliances and tools, which totaled $1.2 billion, followed by fresh fruits and nuts at $823.2 million and plastics and plastic products at $490.7 million.

Russian imports into Türkiye surpassed $42.4 billion in the same year.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $32.6 billion in January-September 2026, with Turkish exports accounting for $4.6 billion and Russian imports making up $28 billion of the total, as the two sides maintained a long-term goal of boosting annual trade volume to $100 billion.

Energy has been a central focus of economic ties between the two countries, as mineral fuels, oils and distillation products made up 70% of Türkiye's imports from Russia in 2025.

Major energy infrastructure initiatives anchored Türkiye's strategic energy cooperation with Russia, one of the nation's primary energy suppliers, through projects such as the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and the TurkStream natural gas pipeline.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, recently highlighted these ties and the significance of the Akkuyu plant at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, Russia also became Türkiye's top overseas market for its booming construction sector, with Turkish contractors having undertaken a total of 2,190 projects worth $103.3 billion since 1972.

Turkish investors are active in Russia's textiles, apparel, banking, tourism, food, home appliances, glass and construction materials sectors.

At the same time, tourism ties between the two countries expanded, with Russia remaining the largest source of foreign visitors to Türkiye.

Russian arrivals rose from 4.6 million in 2021 amid the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to 5.2 million in 2022, 6.3 million in 2023, 6.7 million in 2024 and 6.9 million in 2025.